Kansas City Southern [NYSE: KSU] shares went higher by 3.35% from its previous closing of $161.63, now trading at the price of $167.05, also adding 5.42 points. Is KSU stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KSU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 98.64M float and a +5.38% run over in the last seven days. KSU share price has been hovering between $162.15 and $101.11 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Kansas City Southern [NYSE:KSU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.11 to 162.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $161.63. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed). Fundamental Analysis of Kansas City Southern [KSU] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kansas City Southern [KSU] sitting at +35.19 and its Gross Margin at +35.19, this company's Net Margin is now 20.20%. These measurements indicate that Kansas City Southern [KSU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is 12.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40. Its Return on Equity is 13.40, and its Return on Assets is 6.65. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment's attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KSU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kansas City Southern [KSU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Kansas City Southern [KSU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.32 and P/E Ratio of 29.26. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Kansas City Southern [KSU] earns $382,181 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Kansas City Southern [KSU] has 100.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.11 to 162.15. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 1.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.40. This RSI suggests that Kansas City Southern is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Kansas City Southern [KSU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kansas City Southern [KSU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.