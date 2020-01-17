Lannett Company, Inc. [NYSE: LCI] gained by 7.03% on the last trading session, reaching $10.05 price per share at the time. Lannett Company, Inc. represents 40.19M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $403.91M with the latest information.

The Lannett Company, Inc. traded at the price of $10.05 with 1.13 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LCI shares recorded 1.03M.

Lannett Company, Inc. [NYSE:LCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.16 to 15.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.39.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 5 Feb (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lannett Company, Inc. [LCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lannett Company, Inc. [LCI] sitting at +17.88 and its Gross Margin at +37.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.70%. Its Return on Equity is -58.33, and its Return on Assets is -19.70. These metrics suggest that this Lannett Company, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lannett Company, Inc. [LCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 218.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.40. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 198.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Lannett Company, Inc. [LCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.31 and P/E Ratio of 144.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lannett Company, Inc. [LCI] earns $642,556 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.86 and its Current Ratio is 2.67. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lannett Company, Inc. [LCI] has 40.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $403.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.16 to 15.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 6.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lannett Company, Inc. [LCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. [LCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.