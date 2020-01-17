Mastercard Incorporated [MA] saw a change by 1.93% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $320.30. The company is holding 990.81M shares with keeping 871.93M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 63.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 1.23% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.01%, trading +23.90% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 990.81M shares valued at 3.31 million were bought and sold.

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 196.50 to 316.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $314.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] sitting at +55.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.50%. These measurements indicate that Mastercard Incorporated [MA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 73.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 50.00%. Its Return on Equity is 107.87, and its Return on Assets is 25.37. These metrics all suggest that Mastercard Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 117.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 108.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 36.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.71 and P/E Ratio of 47.54. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] earns $1,010,135 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.39 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 1.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.31. This RSI suggests that Mastercard Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Mastercard Incorporated [MA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated [MA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.