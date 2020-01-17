Medallia, Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] shares went lower by -1.06% from its previous closing of $31.93, now trading at the price of $31.59, also adding -0.34 points. Is MDLA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.51 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MDLA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 116.66M float and a -6.58% run over in the last seven days. MDLA share price has been hovering between $44.72 and $23.76 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Medallia, Inc. [NYSE:MDLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Medallia, Inc. [MDLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] sitting at -25.86 and its Gross Margin at +63.05, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -569.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1227.20%. Its Return on Equity is -577.10, and its Return on Assets is -30.16. These metrics suggest that this Medallia, Inc. does a poor job

of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -56.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.04.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] earns $249,319 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.68. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] has 129.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.76 to 44.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] a Reliable Buy?

Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.