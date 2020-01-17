Medallia, Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] shares went lower by -1.06% from its previous closing of $31.93, now trading at the price of $31.59, also adding -0.34 points. Is MDLA stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.51 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MDLA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 116.66M float and a -6.58% run over in the last seven days. MDLA share price has been hovering between $44.72 and $23.76 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
Medallia, Inc. [NYSE:MDLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Fundamental Analysis of Medallia, Inc. [MDLA]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] sitting at -25.86 and its Gross Margin at +63.05, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -569.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1227.20%. Its Return on Equity is -577.10, and its Return on Assets is -30.16. These metrics suggest that this Medallia, Inc. does a poor job
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -56.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.04.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] earns $249,319 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.68. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.
Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] has 129.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.76 to 44.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.95% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] a Reliable Buy?
Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.