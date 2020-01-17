Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] gained by 23.54% on the last trading session, reaching $7.61 price per share at the time. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. represents 47.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $358.13M with the latest information.

The Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. traded at the price of $7.61 with 1.35 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MRSN shares recorded 319.08K.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:MRSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.32 to 7.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.16.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 13 Mar (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. [MRSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. [MRSN] sitting at -619.74 and its Gross Margin at +88.13, this company’s Net Margin is now -79.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -166.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -746.10%. Its Return on Equity is -163.11, and its Return on Assets is -61.43. These metrics suggest that this Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for

its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.19. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. [MRSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. [MRSN] earns $123,186 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.07 and its Current Ratio is 1.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. [MRSN] has 47.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $358.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.32 to 7.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 476.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.42. This RSI suggests that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. [MRSN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. [MRSN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.