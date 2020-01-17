Natera, Inc. [NTRA] took an upward turn with a change of 7.18%, trading at the price of $37.34 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.07 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Natera, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 764.41K shares for that time period. NTRA monthly volatility recorded 4.42%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.03%. PS value for NTRA stocks is 10.17 with PB recorded at 31.12.

Natera, Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.51 to 40.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.84.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 54 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Natera, Inc. [NTRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Natera, Inc. [NTRA] sitting at -43.89 and its Gross Margin at +35.55, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -84.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -73.80%. Its Return on Equity is -1,176.16, and its Return on Assets is -57.35. These metrics suggest that this Natera, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Natera, Inc. [NTRA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 384.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 79.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 228.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Natera, Inc. [NTRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.95.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Natera, Inc. [NTRA] earns $264,261 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.99 and its Current Ratio is 2.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Natera, Inc. [NTRA] has 77.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.51 to 40.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 198.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 4.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Natera, Inc. [NTRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Natera, Inc. [NTRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.