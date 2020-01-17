Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] gained by 1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $23.90 price per share at the time. Nektar Therapeutics represents 141.09M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.37B with the latest information.

The Nektar Therapeutics traded at the price of $23.90 with 3.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NKTR shares recorded 2.80M.

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.64 to 47.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.49.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] sitting at +57.65 and its Gross Margin at +97.49.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 56.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.90%. Its Return on Equity is 75.47, and its Return on Assets is 51.25. These metrics suggest that this Nektar Therapeutics does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] earns $1,930,943 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 49.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.90. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 17.07 and its Current Ratio is 17.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock's Beta value is currently 2.58, which indicates that it is 10.80% more volatile that the wider market.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.58, which indicates that it is 10.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.