Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK] saw a change by 13.94% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.98. The company is holding 30.39M shares with keeping 12.14M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 88.46% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -91.06% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -43.68%, trading +88.46% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 30.39M shares valued at 1.13 million were bought and sold.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:OTLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK] sitting at -301.29.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -926.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2576.60%. Its Return on Assets is -175.48.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 357.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.78.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK] earns $581,866 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.67 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.88, which indicates that it is 7.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.