Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] took an upward turn with a change of 1.61%, trading at the price of $56.10 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.43 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 976.71K shares for that time period. PFG monthly volatility recorded 1.30%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.22%. PS value for PFG stocks is 0.98 with PB recorded at 1.06.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 60.81. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 28 Jan (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] sitting at +12.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.76, and its Return on Assets is 0.62. These metrics suggest that this Principal Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.47 and P/E Ratio of 11.90. These metrics all suggest that Principal Financial Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] earns $865,214 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] has 280.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 60.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 1.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] a Reliable Buy?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.