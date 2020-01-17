ServiceNow, Inc. [NYSE: NOW] shares went higher by 1.69% from its previous closing of $304.87, now trading at the price of $310.02, also adding 5.15 points. Is NOW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.2 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NOW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 186.95M float and a +3.58% run over in the last seven days. NOW share price has been hovering between $307.73 and $182.46 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ServiceNow, Inc. [NYSE:NOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 182.46 to 307.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $304.87.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 29 Jan (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] sitting at -1.59 and its Gross Margin at +76.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.90%. Its Return on Equity is -3.15, and its Return on Assets is -0.73. These metrics suggest that this ServiceNow, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.55. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 37.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 506.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 28.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.04 and P/E Ratio of 1,780.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] earns $319,943 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.10 and its Current Ratio is 1.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] has 188.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $58.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 182.46 to 307.73. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 1.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.13. This RSI suggests that ServiceNow, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] a Reliable Buy?

ServiceNow, Inc. [NOW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.