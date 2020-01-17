SLM Corporation [SLM] took an upward turn with a change of 2.50%, trading at the price of $8.82 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.88 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SLM Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.46M shares for that time period. SLM monthly volatility recorded 1.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.24%. PS value for SLM stocks is 1.69 with PB recorded at 1.35.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.76 to 11.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.61.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 22 Jan (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SLM Corporation [SLM]

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SLM Corporation [SLM] sitting at +29.72 and its Gross Margin at +63.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.00%. These measurements indicate that SLM Corporation [SLM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.90, and its Return on Assets is 2.01. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SLM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SLM Corporation [SLM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 166.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SLM Corporation [SLM] earns $1,107,204 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

SLM Corporation [SLM] has 433.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.76 to 11.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 2.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SLM Corporation [SLM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SLM Corporation [SLM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.