Taronis Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: TRNX] opened at $1.10 and closed at $1.12 a share within trading session on Jan 17, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.99% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.13.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: TRNX] had 1.62 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.21M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.58%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.64 during that period and TRNX managed to take a rebound to $29.45 in the last 52 weeks.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:TRNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.64 to 29.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.12.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 19 Feb (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] sitting at -154.20 and its Gross Margin at +31.12.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -41.30,

and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] earns $111,646 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has 29.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.64 to 29.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.72, which indicates that it is 6.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.