TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] took an upward turn with a change of -0.90%, trading at the price of $50.75 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 5.19M shares for that time period. AMTD monthly volatility recorded 1.54%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.84%. PS value for AMTD stocks is 4.64 with PB recorded at 3.21.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.69 to 57.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.21.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 21 Jan (In 4 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] sitting at +47.47 and its Gross Margin at +91.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.70%. These measurements indicate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.00%. Its Return on Equity is 26.44, and its Return on Assets is 5.42. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 29.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.25 and P/E Ratio of 12.80. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] earns $651,637 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has 545.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.69 to 57.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 1.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.