The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $46.20 after BK shares went down by -1.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.52 to 54.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.72.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 89 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] sitting at +26.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 48.10%. These measurements indicate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 10.35, and its Return on Assets is 1.15. These metrics suggest that this The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 168.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 62.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.82.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.91 and P/E Ratio of 10.18. These metrics all suggest that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] earns $374,016 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has 939.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.52 to 54.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 1.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.54. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.