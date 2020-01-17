Trimble Inc. [TRMB] saw a change by 3.00% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $43.93. The company is holding 250.61M shares with keeping 247.91M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 25.51% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.02% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.18%, trading +14.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 250.61M shares valued at 1.46 million were bought and sold.

Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ:TRMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.00 to 46.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.65.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 5 Feb (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Trimble Inc. [TRMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Trimble Inc. [TRMB] sitting at +11.83 and its Gross Margin at +50.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 11.22, and its Return on Assets is 5.61. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TRMB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.40, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 34.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.63 and P/E Ratio of 34.66. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Trimble Inc. [TRMB] earns $275,396 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.75 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has 250.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.01B.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 1.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.93. This RSI suggests that Trimble Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Trimble Inc. [TRMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Trimble Inc. [TRMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.