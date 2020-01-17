The share price of Tyme Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] inclined by $1.74, presently trading at $1.95. The company’s shares saw 111.96% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.92 recorded on Jan 16, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TYME jumped by +18.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.41% compared to 0.31 of all time high it touched on 01/16/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 93.07%, while additionally dropping -44.29% during the last 12 months. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.55% increase from the current trading price.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 4.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.74.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 10 Feb (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 5.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.47. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.92.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.56 and its Current Ratio is 2.56. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME] has 119.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $233.53M.

This stock's Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 12.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.28. This RSI suggests that Tyme Technologies, Inc. is currently Overbought.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 12.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.28. This RSI suggests that Tyme Technologies, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. [TYME], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.