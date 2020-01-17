United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] dipped by -0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $118.45 price per share at the time. United Parcel Service, Inc. represents 865.67M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $102.68B with the latest information.

The United Parcel Service, Inc. traded at the price of $118.45 with 1.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UPS shares recorded 2.78M.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE:UPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.65 to 125.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $118.61.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] sitting at +9.84 and its Gross Margin at +19.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.50%. Its Return on Equity is 238.30, and its Return on Assets is 10.04. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 752.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 659.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 27.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.68 and P/E Ratio of 20.60. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] earns $149,503 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.12 and its Current Ratio is 1.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has 865.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $102.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.65 to 125.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.