Urban Outfitters, Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] shares went higher by 2.83% from its previous closing of $26.16, now trading at the price of $26.90, also adding 0.74 points. Is URBN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of URBN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 58.96M float and a -2.85% run over in the last seven days. URBN share price has been hovering between $34.24 and $19.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 3 Mar (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] sitting at +9.74 and its Gross Margin at +34.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.80%. Its Return on Equity is 21.36, and its Return on Assets is 14.49. These metrics all suggest that Urban Outfitters, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.93 and P/E Ratio of 11.82. These metrics all suggest that Urban Outfitters, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] earns $164,609 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 50.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.15 and its Current Ratio is 3.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] has 102.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.63 to 34.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 2.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.