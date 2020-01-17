Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] gained by 2.46% on the last trading session, reaching $11.45 price per share at the time. Valley National Bancorp represents 408.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.68B with the latest information.

The Valley National Bancorp traded at the price of $11.45 with 1.92 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VLY shares recorded 2.32M.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.28 to 12.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.18.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 30 Jan (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] sitting at +25.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.00%. These measurements indicate that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.89, and its Return on Assets is 0.93. These metrics suggest that this Valley National Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 114.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.48 and P/E Ratio of 11.37. These metrics all suggest that Valley National Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] earns $404,793 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has 408.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.28 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 1.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valley National Bancorp [VLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp [VLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.