The share price of Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] inclined by $14.76, presently trading at $15.04. The company’s shares saw 61.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $9.30 recorded on Jan 16, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VRRM jumped by +3.80% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.50% compared to 0.55 of all time high it touched on 01/16/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.81%, while additionally gaining 59.32% during the last 12 months. Verra Mobility Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.21% increase from the current trading price.

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.30 to 15.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.76.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 16 Mar (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] sitting at +8.43 and its Gross Margin at +69.58, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.20%. Its Return on Equity is -38.04, and its Return on Assets is -6.62. These metrics suggest that this Verra Mobility Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 287.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 284.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.52.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] earns $519,138 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.69 and its Current Ratio is 2.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has 157.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.30 to 15.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.