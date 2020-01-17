VMware, Inc. [VMW] took an upward turn with a change of 1.71%, trading at the price of $152.20 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while VMware, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.14M shares for that time period. VMW monthly volatility recorded 1.89%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.08%. PS value for VMW stocks is 6.48 with PB recorded at 10.71.

VMware, Inc. [NYSE:VMW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 128.69 to 206.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $149.64.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 27 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of VMware, Inc. [VMW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VMware, Inc. [VMW] sitting at +22.94 and its Gross Margin at +85.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 67.20%. These measurements indicate that VMware, Inc. [VMW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.20%. Its Return on Equity is 58.17, and its Return on Assets is 13.70. These metrics all suggest that VMware, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VMware, Inc. [VMW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 769.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded

company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 769.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. VMware, Inc. [VMW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 112.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.02 and P/E Ratio of 9.67. These metrics all suggest that VMware, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, VMware, Inc. [VMW] earns $370,826 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

VMware, Inc. [VMW] has 415.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $63.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 128.69 to 206.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 2.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VMware, Inc. [VMW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VMware, Inc. [VMW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.