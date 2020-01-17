Western Digital Corporation [WDC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $68.67 after WDC shares went up by 3.00% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.02 to 70.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 30 Jan (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] sitting at +1.53 and its Gross Margin at +22.64, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.30%. Its Return on Equity is -7.01, and its Return on Assets is -2.71. These metrics suggest that this Western Digital Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.54, and its

Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.00.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] earns $268,107 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has 300.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.02 to 70.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 2.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Digital Corporation [WDC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Digital Corporation [WDC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.