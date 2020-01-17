Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] stock went up by 0.32% or 0.1 points up from its previous closing price of $31.30. The stock reached $31.40 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +6.14% in the period of the last 7 days.

WY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $31.58, at one point touching $31.29. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $31.58. The 52-week high currently stands at $31.33 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 28.38% after the recent low of $22.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 31.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.30.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 31 Jan (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] sitting at +13.95 and its Gross Margin at +25.20, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 8.34, and its Return on Assets is 4.24. These metrics suggest that this Weyerhaeuser Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely

won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.88.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] earns $803,871 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has 744.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.35 to 31.33. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 1.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.43. This RSI suggests that Weyerhaeuser Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.