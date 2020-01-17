Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] saw a change by 0.21% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $70.90. The company is holding 858.70M shares with keeping 854.16M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 16.31% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.21% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.49%, trading +9.58% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 858.70M shares valued at 1.6 million were bought and sold.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.96 to 76.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.75.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 31 Jan (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at +24.77 and its Gross Margin at +59.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00%. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 57.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.60%. Its Return on Assets is 19.33.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.63, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] earns $450,551 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 858.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $60.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.96 to 76.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 0.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.