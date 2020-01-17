Jaguar Health, Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] gained by 10.25% on the last trading session, reaching $0.89 price per share at the time. Jaguar Health, Inc. represents 13.72M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.07M with the latest information.

The Jaguar Health, Inc. traded at the price of $0.89 with 3.22 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JAGX shares recorded 740.76K.

Jaguar Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 36.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 8 Apr (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] sitting at -579.99 and its Gross Margin at +37.37.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -79.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -145.90%. Its Return on Equity is -203.17, and its Return on Assets is -75.93. These metrics suggest that this Jaguar Health, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

111.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] earns $110,404 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] has 13.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 36.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 9.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.14. This RSI suggests that Jaguar Health, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] a Reliable Buy?

Jaguar Health, Inc. [JAGX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.