UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] opened at $3.39 and closed at $3.47 a share within trading session on Jan 16, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 24.50% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] had 2.74 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 282.46K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.50%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.07%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $3.25 during that period and TIGR managed to take a rebound to $23.89 in the last 52 weeks.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.25 to 23.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.47.

Pay attenti

Fundamental Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

on for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 15 May (In 120 Days).

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] sitting at -135.99 and its Gross Margin at +97.86, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -73.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 184.50%. Its Return on Equity is -69.01, and its Return on Assets is -57.37. These metrics suggest that this UP Fintech Holding Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.98.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] earns $76,370 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has 141.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $609.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.25 to 23.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.28. This RSI suggests that UP Fintech Holding Limited is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.