Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] took an upward turn with a change of -2.14%, trading at the price of $0.27 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.21 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.27M shares for that time period. ATNM monthly volatility recorded 7.63%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.86%. PS value for ATNM stocks is with PB recorded at 4.57.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE:ATNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 0.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 17 Mar (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterpr

ise Value to EBITDA is -1.10. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.08.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has 163.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $44.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 0.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 10.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.