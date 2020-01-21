Advaxis, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADXS] stock went down by -14.05% or -0.17 points down from its previous closing price of $1.21. The stock reached $1.04 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ADXS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -13.94% in the period of the last 7 days.
ADXS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.091, at one point touching $1.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.091. The 52-week high currently stands at $10.80 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -76.95% after the recent low of $0.21.
Advaxis, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADXS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 10.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.21.
Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 49 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] sitting at -75.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -79.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -49.70%. Its Return on Equity is -52.25, and its Return on Assets is -30.90. These metrics suggest that this Advaxis, Inc. does a
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14. Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] earns $596,686 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.48 and its Current Ratio is 7.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] has 45.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $55.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 10.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 407.07% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.17, which indicates that it is 10.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.