The share price of Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: LNT] inclined by $56.78, presently trading at $57.16. The company’s shares saw 35.19% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $42.28 recorded on Jan 17, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LNT jumped by +3.80% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.14% compared to 2.09 of all time high it touched on 01/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.10%, while additionally gaining 34.40% during the last 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $54.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.03% decrease from the current trading price.

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.28 to 56.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.78.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] sitting at +19.65 and its Gross Margin at +22.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.60%. These measurements indicate that Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 11.39, and its Return on Assets is 3.40. These metrics suggest that this Alliant Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 114.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.70 and P/E Ratio of 25.64. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] earns $909,781 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.48. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has 238.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.28 to 56.79. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 1.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.18. This RSI suggests that Alliant Energy Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.