The share price of Analog Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] inclined by $119.13, presently trading at $119.47. The company’s shares saw 39.83% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $85.44 recorded on Jan 17, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ADI jumped by +0.76% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.93% compared to 0.90 of all time high it touched on 01/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.55%, while additionally gaining 34.52% during the last 12 months. Analog Devices, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $125.21. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.74% increase from the current trading price.

Analog Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.44 to 124.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $119.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] sitting at +30.02 and its Gross Margin at +59.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.70%. These measurements indicate that Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 11.98, and its Return on Assets is 6.50. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

46.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.10 and P/E Ratio of 32.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] earns $365,309 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] has 369.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $44.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.44 to 124.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 1.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.