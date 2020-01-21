The share price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] inclined by $56.42, presently trading at $49.44. The company’s shares saw 295.24% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $12.51 recorded on Jan 21, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ARWR fall by -13.25% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -15.56% compared to -7.51 of all time high it touched on 01/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -14.32%, while additionally gaining 285.65% during the last 12 months. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $68.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.7% increase from the current trading price.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.51 to 73.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 6 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] sitting at +36.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.30%. These measurements indicate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.90%. Its Return on Equity is 39.94, and its Return on Assets is 29.46. These metrics all suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is doing well at

using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 90.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 35.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.06 and P/E Ratio of 70.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] earns $1,259,668 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 341.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.73. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.73 and its Current Ratio is 2.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] has 99.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.51 to 73.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 295.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 4.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ARWR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.