Autodesk, Inc.[ADSK] stock saw a move by 0.44% on , touching 2.35 million. Based on the recent volume, Autodesk, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADSK shares recorded 219.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] stock could reach median target price of $200.00.

Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] stock additionally went up by +0.51% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.53% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADSK stock is set at 41.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by 34.02% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADSK shares showcased 14.20% increase. ADSK saw -0.04% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 49.07% compared to high within the same period of time.

Autodesk, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] sitting at +1.12 and its Gross Margin at +88.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.81,

and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.20%. Its Return on Assets is -1.83.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 111.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 336.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] earns $268,573 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.70. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] has 219.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $42.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 129.70 to 193.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 1.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.54. This RSI suggests that Autodesk, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.