Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] stock went down by -1.02% or -0.36 points down from its previous closing price of $34.71. The stock reached $34.35 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BAC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.03% in the period of the last 7 days.

BAC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $34.48, at one point touching $34.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $34.48. The 52-week high currently stands at $35.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 19.73% after the recent low of $26.21.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.21 to 35.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 21 Apr (In 91 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] sitting at +28.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.90%. These measurements indicate that Bank of America Corporati

on [BAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 10.35, and its Return on Assets is 1.14. These metrics suggest that this Bank of America Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.67.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.07.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.41.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has 9.30B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $322.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.21 to 35.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 1.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank of America Corporation [BAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation [BAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.