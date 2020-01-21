cbdMD, Inc.[YCBD] stock saw a move by 2.69% on , touching 1.06 million. Based on the recent volume, cbdMD, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of YCBD shares recorded 45.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] stock additionally went up by +15.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -59.72% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of YCBD stock is set at -74.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -69.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, YCBD shares showcased -71.71% decrease. YCBD saw -83.55% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.32% compared to high within the same period of time.

cbdMD, Inc. [NYSE:YCBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 7.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.16.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] sitting at -60.72 and its Gross Margin at +61.37.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -55.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -120.80%. Its Return on Equity

is -180.95, and its Return on Assets is -82.95. These metrics suggest that this cbdMD, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43. cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] earns $129,954 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.82 and its Current Ratio is 4.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] has 45.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 7.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.62. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] a Reliable Buy?

cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.