Chewy, Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] shares went higher by 0.34% from its previous closing of $29.27, now trading at the price of $29.37, also adding 0.1 points. Is CHWY stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CHWY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 45.24M float and a +0.48% run over in the last seven days. CHWY share price has been hovering between $41.34 and $21.68 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
Chewy, Inc. [NYSE:CHWY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 9 Mar (In 49 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Chewy, Inc. [CHWY]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] sitting at -7.58 and its Gross Margin at +19.58, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -47.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] earns $359,284 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 22.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 6.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.28 and its Current Ratio is 0.55. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.
Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] has 415.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.68 to 41.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.47% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] a Reliable Buy?
Chewy, Inc. [CHWY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.