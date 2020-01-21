Community Health Systems, Inc.[CYH] stock saw a move by 8.89% on , touching 3.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Community Health Systems, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CYH shares recorded 113.89M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] stock could reach median target price of $3.00.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] stock additionally went up by +40.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CYH stock is set at -15.72% by far, with shares price recording returns by -20.42% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CYH shares showcased 56.62% increase. CYH saw -35.89% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 91.62% compared to high within the same period of time.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE:CYH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 5.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.15.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] sitting at +6.26 and its Gross Margin at +6.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Assets is -4.73.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 112.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. companyname [CYH] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.16.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] earns $162,701 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.32 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] has 113.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $390.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 5.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.33, which indicates that it is 10.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.