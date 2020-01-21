CSS Industries, Inc.[CSS] stock saw a move by 99.25% on , touching 1 million. Based on the recent volume, CSS Industries, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CSS shares recorded 7.94M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CSS Industries, Inc. [CSS] stock could reach median target price of $4.50. CSS Industries, Inc. [CSS] stock additionally went up by +105.73% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CSS stock is set at -50.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by -7.13% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CSS shares showcased -11.51% decrease. CSS saw -4.69% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 163.98% compared to high within the same period of time. CSS Industries, Inc. [NYSE:CSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 9.81. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.69. Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 16 Days). Fundamental Analysis of CSS Industries, Inc. [CSS] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CSS Industries, Inc. [CSS] sitting at -6.29 and its Gross Margin at +23.36, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.40%. Its Return on Equity is -24.14, and its Return on Assets is -16.29. These metrics suggest that this CSS Industries, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CSS Industries, Inc. [CSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -6.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. CSS Industries, Inc. [CSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.28.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CSS Industries, Inc. [CSS] earns $159,276 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 2.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CSS Industries, Inc. [CSS] has 7.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $37.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 9.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 163.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 9.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 88.45. This RSI suggests that CSS Industries, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CSS Industries, Inc. [CSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CSS Industries, Inc. [CSS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.