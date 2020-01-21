Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $91.55 after DLTR shares went up by 0.52% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Dollar Tree, Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.26 to 119.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 4 Mar (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] sitting at +7.92 and its Gross Margin at +30.15, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.20%. Its Return on Equity is -24.81, and its Return on Assets is -10.55. These metrics suggest that this Dollar Tree, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.83, and

its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.03.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] earns $125,334 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 238.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] has 235.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.26 to 119.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 1.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. [DLTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.