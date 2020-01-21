Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] shares went higher by 9.39% from its previous closing of $1.81, now trading at the price of $1.98, also adding 0.17 points. Is WATT stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WATT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 26.15M float and a +17.86% run over in the last seven days. WATT share price has been hovering between $11.54 and $1.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.65 to 11.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.81. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 26 Feb (In 37 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Energous Corporation [WATT] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energous Corporation [WATT] sitting at -9892.61. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -338.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -276.80%. Its Return on Equity is -337.48, and its Return on Assets is -271.76. These metrics suggest that this Energous Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. []).push({}); []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 191.75. Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Energous Corporation [WATT] earns $7,461 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 23.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.71 and its Current Ratio is 5.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Energous Corporation [WATT] has 30.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $59.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.65 to 11.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 8.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energous Corporation [WATT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energous Corporation [WATT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.