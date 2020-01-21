Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] shares went lower by -0.72% from its previous closing of $29.02, now trading at the price of $28.81, also adding -0.21 points. Is EPD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EPD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.49B float and a +1.09% run over in the last seven days. EPD share price has been hovering between $30.86 and $25.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.04 to 30.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.02.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 30 Jan (In 10 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] sitting at +13.61 and its Gross Margin at +13.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.89, and its Return on Assets is 7.45. These metrics all suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.95. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 103.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.67 and P/E Ratio of 13.30. These metrics all suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] earns $5,224,200 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.85. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has 2.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $62.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.04 to 30.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 1.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.