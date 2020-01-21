The share price of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: ETFC] inclined by $46.56, presently trading at $46.74. The company’s shares saw 34.78% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $34.68 recorded on Jan 17, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ETFC jumped by +0.95% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.24% compared to 0.44 of all time high it touched on 01/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.28%, while additionally dropping -5.99% during the last 12 months. E*TRADE Financial Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $49.53. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.79% increase from the current trading price.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:ETFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.68 to 52.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.56.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Jan (In 3 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] sitting at +46.62 and its Gross Margin at +88.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.70%. These measurements indicate that E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is 15.59, and its Return on Assets is 1.63. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ETFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.81 and P/E Ratio of 11.32. These metrics all suggest that E*TRADE Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] earns $761,500 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has 224.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.68 to 52.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 1.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.