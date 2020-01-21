Etsy, Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] opened at $51.37 and closed at $51.44 a share within trading session on Jan 21, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -2.37% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $50.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Etsy, Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] had 1.12 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.27M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.29%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.79%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $39.76 during that period and ETSY managed to take a rebound to $73.35 in the last 52 weeks.

Etsy, Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.76 to 73.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.44.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Mon 24 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Etsy, Inc. [ETSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] sitting at +12.35 and its Gross Margin at +68.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.80%. These measurements indicate that Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.80%. Its Return on Equity is 19.42, and its Return on Assets is 10.28. These metrics all suggest that Etsy, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.42. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 49.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.39 and P/E Ratio of 61.38. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] earns $690,724 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.07 and its Current Ratio is 6.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] has 120.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.76 to 73.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 3.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Etsy, Inc. [ETSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Etsy, Inc. [ETSY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.