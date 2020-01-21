Eversource Energy[ES] stock saw a move by 1.11% on , touching 2.18 million. Based on the recent volume, Eversource Energy stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ES shares recorded 324.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Eversource Energy [ES] stock could reach median target price of $86.00.

Eversource Energy [ES] stock additionally went up by +5.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ES stock is set at 31.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by 4.24% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ES shares showcased 15.58% increase. ES saw 1.05% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.40% compared to high within the same period of time.

Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.51 to 87.81. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.76.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Eversource Energy [ES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eversource Energy [ES] sitting at +23.10 and its Gross Margin at +32.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 9.15, and its Return on Assets is 2.77. These metrics suggest that this Eversource Energy does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eversource Energy [ES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 127.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 111.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Eversource Energy [ES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.59 and P/E Ratio of 31.98. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Eversource Energy [ES] earns $1,056,289 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 0.56. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Eversource Energy [ES] has 324.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.51 to 87.81. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 1.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.13. This RSI suggests that Eversource Energy is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Eversource Energy [ES] a Reliable Buy?

Eversource Energy [ES] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.