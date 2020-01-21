The share price of Fastly, Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] inclined by $24.41, presently trading at $24.97. The company’s shares saw 76.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $14.12 recorded on Jan 21, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FSLY jumped by +12.46% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.60% compared to 2.76 of all time high it touched on 01/21/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 28.88%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. Fastly, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $26.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.14% increase from the current trading price.

Fastly, Inc. [NYSE:FSLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fastly, Inc. [FSLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fastly, Inc. [FSLY] sitting at -20.16 and its Gross Margin at +54.69, this company’s Net Margin is now -24.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 36.20%. Its Return on Equity is -38.58, and its Return on Assets is -22.18. These metrics suggest that this Fastly, Inc.

does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fastly, Inc. [FSLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -127.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.89.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fastly, Inc. [FSLY] earns $321,967 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.69 and its Current Ratio is 3.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fastly, Inc. [FSLY] has 88.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.12 to 35.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.09. This RSI suggests that Fastly, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Fastly, Inc. [FSLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fastly, Inc. [FSLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.