FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] took an upward turn with a change of 17.08%, trading at the price of $2.81 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 28.93 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 31.54M shares for that time period. FCEL monthly volatility recorded 16.94%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.86%. PS value for FCEL stocks is 6.66 with PB recorded at 1.28.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 11.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] sitting at -49.34 and its Gross Margin at +4.02.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.80%. Its Return on Equity is -25.88, and its Return on Assets is -13.07. These metrics suggest that this FuelCell Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded

company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 103.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] earns $197,869 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.23 and its Current Ratio is 2.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] has 187.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $450.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 11.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1997.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.50, which indicates that it is 7.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.05. This RSI suggests that FuelCell Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.