GNC Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: GNC] shares went lower by -3.24% from its previous closing of $2.32, now trading at the price of $2.24, also adding -0.08 points. Is GNC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.01 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GNC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 77.47M float and a -1.11% run over in the last seven days. GNC share price has been hovering between $3.50 and $1.32 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

GNC Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 3 Mar (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC] sitting at +6.50 and its Gross Margin at +32.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Assets is 4.58.

Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 101.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC] earns $151,840 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC] has 83.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $194.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.32 to 3.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 5.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

GNC Holdings, Inc. [GNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.