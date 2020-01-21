ImmuCell Corporation [NASDAQ: ICCC] opened at $5.26 and closed at $4.96 a share within trading session on Jan 21, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 11.37% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.53.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ImmuCell Corporation [NASDAQ: ICCC] had 909195 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.15K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.26%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $4.70 during that period and ICCC managed to take a rebound to $8.28 in the last 52 weeks.

ImmuCell Corporation [NASDAQ:ICCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.70 to 8.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.96.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 12 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ImmuCell Corporation [ICCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ImmuCell Corporation [ICCC] sitting at -19.54 and its Gross Margin at +47.28, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.10%. Its Return on Equity is -10.24, and its Return on Assets is -6.93. These metrics suggest that this ImmuCell Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able

to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ImmuCell Corporation [ICCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -5.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -70.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. ImmuCell Corporation [ICCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.80.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ImmuCell Corporation [ICCC] earns $215,418 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.59 and its Current Ratio is 2.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ImmuCell Corporation [ICCC] has 7.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.70 to 8.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 2.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ImmuCell Corporation [ICCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ImmuCell Corporation [ICCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.