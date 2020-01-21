Ares Capital Corporation[ARCC] stock saw a move by -0.21% on , touching 3.54 million. Based on the recent volume, Ares Capital Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ARCC shares recorded 427.19M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock could reach median target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock additionally went up by +1.61% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ARCC stock is set at 16.75% by far, with shares price recording returns by 2.48% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ARCC shares showcased 4.62% increase. ARCC saw -1.45% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.37% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.75 to 19.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 12 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] sitting at +50.11 and its Gross Margin at +79.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.32.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.97 and P/E Ratio of 10.89. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] earns $1,756,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 427.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.75 to 19.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.