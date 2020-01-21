Limelight Networks, Inc. [LLNW] took an upward turn with a change of 2.84%, trading at the price of $5.43 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.25 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Limelight Networks, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.17M shares for that time period. LLNW monthly volatility recorded 3.96%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.44%. PS value for LLNW stocks is 3.42 with PB recorded at 3.99.

Limelight Networks, Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.20 to 5.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.28.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Limelight Networks, Inc. [LLNW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Limelight Networks, Inc. [LLNW] sitting at -0.99 and its Gross Margin at +46.59, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 6.36, and its Return on Assets is 4.98. These metrics suggest that this Limelight Networks, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35. Limelight Networks, Inc. [LLNW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Limelight Networks, Inc. [LLNW] earns $347,549 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.99. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.76 and its Current Ratio is 2.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Limelight Networks, Inc. [LLNW] has 116.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $631.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.20 to 5.41. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 146.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 6.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.19. This RSI suggests that Limelight Networks, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Limelight Networks, Inc. [LLNW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. [LLNW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.