Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.[MXIM] stock saw a move by -0.95% on , touching 2.46 million. Based on the recent volume, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MXIM shares recorded 268.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] stock could reach median target price of $65.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] stock additionally went down by -0.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MXIM stock is set at 16.43% by far, with shares price recording returns by 5.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MXIM shares showcased -1.14% decrease. MXIM saw -6.63% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 19.72% compared to high within the same period of time.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.26 to 65.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.96.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 28 Jan (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] sitting at +32.57 and its Gross Margin at +64.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.90%. These measurements indicate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.70%. Its Return on Equity is 43.83, and its Return on Assets is 20.19. These metrics all suggest that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 53.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.04 and P/E Ratio of 22.02. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] earns $324,538 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.23 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.18 and its Current Ratio is 6.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] has 268.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.26 to 65.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 1.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. [MXIM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.